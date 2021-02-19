Atlantic Hockey Picks: February 19-23

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 4-2-1

Overall Record: 61-29-2

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20

Canisius at Air Force

Dan: Not sure how I feel about this weekend because Air Force has been idle for almost the past three weeks. Its last game was an overtime win over Bentley for its first victory of the season, and there was all kinds of momentum. Then came some more idle time. Feel like we’ve all lost track of the Falcons. Maybe they do something this week to surprise us all? Canisius sweeps, but it’s closer than we think.

Chris: The Falcons haven’t played since Feb 1, their only win so far this season. Canisius is looking to keep its four game winning streak going and hold onto the second overall seed. I’m going with the visitors. Canisius sweeps.

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart

Dan: Holy Cross is another team we’ve all lost track of, but this isn’t the weekend that gives me the warm fuzzys for the Crusaders. The Pioneers are playing better hockey and are starting to hit some stride, even if the overtime losses say otherwise. Sacred Heart sweeps.

Chris: The Pioneers’ last three games have gone to overtime, making a total of six overtime games out of 11 played so far this season. Holy Cross is looking for its first win of the calendar year 2021, but I don’t think it happens here. Sacred Heart sweeps.

Niagara vs. Mercyhurst

Dan: Niagara pushed Mercyhurst to overtime in the early days of the schedule, and the Lakers are skidding towards losing home ice after threatening the league’s top spot. Both teams could really use a win here, and it’s worth noting this is Niagara’s first weekend in over a month. Split.

Chris: The Lakers host on Friday before moving to Niagara on Saturday. The Lakers have lost five of their last six but most have been hard-luck losses. I look for them to rebound for a Mercyhurst sweep.

Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21

Robert Morris at Rochester Institute of Technology

Dan: Robert Morris is officially playing for an at-large bid in the tournament, by my count. After 15 days off, they’ll have something to prove down the stretch. RMU sweeps.

Chris: Robert Morris swept the Tigers back in early January on home ice, and I think the change in venue won’t alter the result against an RIT team that has dropped three a row. RMU sweeps.

Saturday, February 20

Bentley at Army West Point

Dan: Playing a team over and over inevitably builds up bad blood, especially late in a tense season. Last weekend was proof that these teams are going to battle each other for 60 minutes (or more). What do I think about this game? I think rough-and-tumble hockey reminiscent of some halcyon days in Atlantic Hockey. Army West Point wins.

Chris: There’s two ways to look at a team that’s undefeated in its last eight games – figure they have to come down to earth eventually, or never pick against momentum. I’m going with the second one. Army West Point wins.

Tuesday, February 23

Holy Cross at Army West Point

Dan: Army’s streaking and heads into next week with an option to challenge for those at-large bids. Don’t sleep on them to win the league and make a run through the postseason. Army West Point wins.

Chris: See above concerning the Black Knights. Army West Point wins.

Sacred Heart at Bentley

Dan: Bentley’s win in overtime removed a gorilla off its back in the new 3-v-3 format. I’m going with the Falcons to win at home here, but call it in regulation after pushing Army to its limit. Bentley wins.

Chris: This one is a tossup to me, so I’ll go with the home team. Bentley wins.