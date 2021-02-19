Hockey East picks: Feb. 19-23

Pretty impressive that both Marisa and I were a perfect 7-0-0 last week (and for those who pointed out, yes, we picked an extra game between Providence and UConn, oops.)

Let’s see if that perfection continues.

Fri.-Sat., Feb. 19-20

Merrimack vs. New Hampshire (Fri. at UNH, Sat. at MC)

A battle of two consistently inconsistent teams. Merrimack whacked UNH at home the last time these clubs played, so you have to figure UNH wants to get a little bit of revenge.

Jim’s picks: UNH 4, MC 2; UNH 3, MC 2

Marisa’s picks: UNH 4, MC 1; MC 3, UNH 2

Northeastern vs. UMass Lowell (Fri. at NU, Sat. at UML)

These two teams have met in plenty of different venues – not just their current home rinks, but also the TD Garden and Belfast, Northern Ireland, among others. What will these games in traditional venues provide?

Jim’s picks: UML 4, NU 3; UML 3, NU 1

Marisa’s picks: NU 3, UML 1; NU 4, UML 2

Maine at Boston College

The Black Bears haven’t played since January 23, which isn’t exactly the best formula when you’re about to face the nation’s top team – and a red-hot one at that – in Boston College.

Jim’s picks: BC 4, Maine 1; MC 3, Maine 1

Marisa’s picks: BC 5, Maine 3, BC 4, Maine 2

Saturday, February 20

Boston University at Connecticut

On paper, this is the best matchup in Hockey East this week, with a hot BU team facing a hungry UConn team that is coming off two losses after jumping into the USCHO.com rankings for the first time in program history.

Jim’s pick: BU 3, UConn 2

Marisa’s pick: BU 4, UConn 3

Tuesday, February 23

Massachusetts at Providence

This has become one of the top series in Hockey East in recent years with both teams winning in dramatic fashion. Expect the same here.

Jim’s pick: UMass 3, PC 2

Marisa’s pick: UMass 5, PC 3