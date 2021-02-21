Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 15-21

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 15 fared in games over the week of Feb. 15-21.

No. 1 Boston College (15-3-1)

02/19/2021 – Maine 2 at No. 1 Boston College 4

02/20/2021 – Maine 0 at No. 1 Boston College 3

No. 2 North Dakota (17-4-1)

02/19/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 1 at No. 2 North Dakota 4

02/20/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 1 at No. 2 North Dakota 7

No. 3 Minnesota State (15-2-1)

02/19/2021 – No. 3 Minnesota State 5 at Ferris State 4 (OT)

02/20/2021 – No. 3 Minnesota State 5 at Ferris State 1

No. 4 Minnesota (19-5-0)

02/19/2021 – Michigan State 2 at No. 4 Minnesota 4

02/20/2021 – Michigan State 1 at No. 4 Minnesota 5

No. 5 Wisconsin (15-8-1)

02/19/2021 – RV Notre Dame 2 at No. 5 Wisconsin 4

02/20/2021 – RV Notre Dame 5 at No. 5 Wisconsin 5 (OT)

No. 6 St. Cloud State (14-8-0)

02/20/2021 – Colorado College 0 at No. 6 St. Cloud 4

No. 7 Michigan (12-8-0)

02/19/2021 – No. 7 Michigan 2 at Ohio State 3

02/20/2021 – No. 7 Michigan 6 at Ohio State 0

No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (12-8-2)

02/18/2021 – Colorado College 2 at No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 1

No. 9 Omaha (13-8-1)

02/19/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 1 at No. 2 North Dakota 4

02/20/2021 – No. 9 Omaha 1 at No. 2 North Dakota 7

No. 10 Massachusetts (11-5-3)

Did not play.

No. 11 Boston University (9-2-0)

02/20/2021 No. 11 Boston University 3 at RV Connecticut 2 (OT)

No. 12 Quinnipiac (13-5-4)

Did not play.

No. 13 Clarkson (9-7-4)

Did not play.

No. 14 Bowling Green (17-8-1)

02/20/2021 – No. 14 Bowling Green 0 at RV Northern Michigan 0

(OT)

02/21/2021 – No. 14 Bowling Green 6 at RV Northern Michigan 2

No. 15 Providence (9-6-4)

Did not play.

No. 16 AIC (13-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 Northeastern (9-6-2)

02/19/2021 – UMass Lowell 4 at No. 16 Northeastern 1

02/20/2021 – No. 16 Northeastern 4 at UMass Lowell 0

No. 18 Michigan Tech (14-8-1)

02/16/2021 – No. 20 Lake Superior State 3 at No. 18 Michigan Tech 1

02/19/2021 – RV Bemidji State 4 at No. 18 Michigan Tech 1

02/20/2021 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 18 Michigan Tech 1

No. 19 Robert Morris (14-7-0)

02/20/2021 – No. 19 Robert Morris 1 at RIT 6

02/21/2021 – No. 19 Robert Morris 3 at RIT 4

No. 20 Lake Superior State (12-4-3)

02/16/2021 – No. 20 Lake Superior State 3 at No. 18 Michigan Tech 1

02/19/2021 – Alabama Huntsville 1 at No. 20 Lake Superior State 2

02/20/2021 – Alabama Huntsville 1 at No. 20 Lake Superior State 4

RV = Received Votes