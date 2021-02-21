Weekend wrap-up in D-III West Hockey

Lawrence and Marian split their Battle of Highway 41 rivalry series over the weekend, but Marian managed to keep the trophy by winning Saturday’s finale by a 5-1 score and then taking care of business in a five-round shootout against the Vikings.

Ty Enns and Gianni Vitali both scored in the shootout and Colby Muise allowed the Vikings to score just once in shootout action.

A total of five Sabres scored in the 5-1 win, helping the team end its four-game losing streak. The win was Marian’s fourth of the year. The Sabres now stand at 4-5 overall.

In the opener on Friday, the Vikings scored three times in the second period to grab control. Charles Stewart scored twice to pave the way offensively while Brian Tallieu made 31 saves in his first game of the year. Lawrence had trailed Marian 2-1 before shifting the momentum in its favor.

Saints are surging

St. Scholastica used four power play goals to roll past Finlandia 5-0 Saturday and punctuate a sweep of the Lions.

The win comes on the heels of a 12-4 win over Finlandia earlier one night earlier. The Saints have won four of their last five games.

Arkhip Ledenkov led the way with the first hat trick of his collegiate career, scoring two of those goals in the second period.

Nick Trenciansky earned the shutout win as he recorded 28 saves. St. Scholastica is 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the NCHA.

The 12 goals St. Scholastica scored in Friday’s win were the most by the Saints since pouring in 13 against Northland in 2010. Zack DeBoom tallied two goals to record the first multi-point game of his career.

Concordia with a clutch win

A little over a minute into overtime against Aurora Saturday night, Cole Pickup struck for a goal to give Concordia a thrilling 6-5 win.

It was the second goal of the night for Pickup. Nick Guiney also punched in a pair of goals while Adam Keyes and Brayden Sampson each scored twice for the Spartans.

Concordia capitalized on all five of its power play chances in the victory. Both of the goals by Guiney came off the power play. Pickup’s first goal of the night came on the power play as well.

Bo Didur racked up 36 saves for the Falcons, who raised their record to 6-10 on the season.

Aurora had the upper hand in Friday’s game as it scored seven times in a 7-2 win over the Falcons. Seven different players scored in the win. Shawn O’Malley dished out two assists. Matteo Paler-Chow tallied 27 saves.

Blugolds sit in first place

Wisconsin-Eau Claire grabbed control of first place in the WIAC standings with a sweep of Wisconsin-Stout this past week.

The Blugolds capped a sweep of the Blue Devils with a 4-2 win Friday to extend their win streak to three games. They won the opener 10-2 on Wednesday.

Zach Dyment made 15 saves for his third win of the year while Jon Richards punched in a pair of goals to pace the UW-Eau Claire offense. Cole Paskus had a big day as well, tallying a pair of assists.

Neither team scored off the power play and the Blugolds held a 22-17 advantage in shots taken. Kobe Keller and Raphael Gosselin scored UW-Stout’s only goals of the nights and Brennan Kitchen made 18 saves.

Two nights earlier in the series opener, fifteen players tallied a point for the Blugolds, who scored five of their goals in the opening period of play. Ryan Green dished out four assists. Andrew McGlynn and Nick Techel both scored twice in the dominating win.

UW-Eau Claire is 4-1 on the year while UW-Stout is now 3-3. The Blugolds lead the league in scoring with 27 goals. They have given up just 10.

Home Sweet Home

Three players scored their first goal in a Wisconsin-Stevens Point uniform as the Pointers picked up a 5-3 victory over Wisconsin-Superior last Wednesday. The series finale between the two teams on Friday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

Cody Moline, Jordan Roo and Tyler Pietrowski all scored for the first time as the Pointers earned their first home win of the season.

Zach Zech and Jordan Fader also scored goals while Ryan Wagner notched the second victory of his career behind a 23-save performance. The Pointers improved to 3-2 on the season.

Falcons continue streak

After a 3-1 win over Northland Wednesday, Wisconsin-River Falls was able to stay on a roll Friday by completing a swee of the Lumberjacks with a 4-2 win.

Four different players scored goals for the Falcons, who improved to 3-2 and extended their win streak to three games.

Vilho Saariluoma, Charlie Singerhouse, Cayden Cahill and Cory Schillo all scored goals for the Falcons, who scored twice in the second period to take control.

Dysen Skinner was solid between the pipes as he notched 34 saves. The win was the second of his career.