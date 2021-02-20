GOTW: Luke Tuch’s overtime game-winner completes rally as No. 11 BU skates past UConn, 3-2

If Boston University freshman Luke Tuch’s career path doesn’t lead him to professional hockey, he might want to pivot into a career in lobbying.

On Saturday, he successfully was able to talk his coach into putting him onto the ice to begin an overtime period in a 2-2 tie for the 11th-ranked Terriers against Connecticut.

And it paid off.

Luke Tuch took a drop pass from Logan Cockerill and fired home the overtime game-winner 44 seconds into overtime as the Terriers rallied from an early 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory.

According to coach Albie O’Connell, Tuch spent part of the break between regulation and overtime asking to be put on the ice as the Terriers were on a power play.

“He was lobbying during the break, there, saying he’d be a good net-front presence,” said O’Connell. “He ended up being good off the rush and he scored a big goal.”

The tally ended a great game between two teams that began the season without much national fanfare, but both have received national recognition in polls and are on many people’s radar screens.

“It was an unbelievably hard-fought game,” O’Connell said. “Overall we didn’t get off to the greatest of starts but we just kept getting better as the game went on.”

It was the host Huskies who jumped out quick. Carter Turnbull opened the scoring at 1:28 before Brian Regali doubled the lead at 15:32.

But BU had a backbreaking answer right before the end of the first as Max Kaufman worked to set up Jay O’Brien with 51 seconds remaining, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Kaufman, a transfer from Vermont, then scored his first goal as a Terrier with just 6:02 left in regulation to tie the game.

For O’Connell, the performance by Kaufman was a breakout game that’s been coming for some time.

“He’s had some chances,” O’Connell said of Kaufman. “He’s been looking to pass the puck. It’s nice to see him shoot the puck.

“He’s a leader. He always gets himself ready to play. We’re fortunate to have him.”

For UConn, the heartbreaking loss is their third straight after the team achieved their first-ever national ranking less than two weeks ago.

“I thought we battled really well tonight,” said UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh. “They’re a good hockey team. We’re a good hockey team. I was very happy with the compete, the effort of the guys. It was just an unfortunate overtime loss.”

RIT 6, N0. 19 Robert Morris 1

RIT Hobey Baker hopeful Will Calverley posted a goal and an assist as the Tigers upset No. 19 Robert Morris, 6-1.

Six different players scored the final six goals of the game for RIT after Robert Morris jumped to a 1-0 lead early in the second period on a Randy Hernandez tally.

RIT twice scored in bunches, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead with three goals in 5:15 in the second, then repeating that feat in the third scoring three more goals in 4:25.

Ian Andriano was outstanding in net for RIT, stopping 39 of the 40 shots he faced.

No. 7 Michigan 6, Ohio State 0

Seventh-ranked Michigan enacted revenge after a 3-2 loss on Friday, routing Ohio State, 6-0, to earn the weekend split.

Thomas Bordeleau scored twice and added two assists for the Wolverines and Brendan Brisson added a goal and three assists to pace the Michigan offense.

Strauss Mann made 18 saves to post in fourth shutout of the season for Michigan.