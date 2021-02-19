Pickin’ the WCHA, Feb. 19-20

Another great weekend of hockey involving WCHA teams this weekend with some quality matchups as well as a surprising one or two as well.

Alabama Huntsville at Lake Superior

Jack: Quite the weekend for both teams — the Lakers absolutely took it to Bowling Green, while the Chargers forgot their uniforms in Huntsville and had to play as Fox Motors (a local UP car dealership) for a game against Northern Michigan. They won that game, so maybe they should play as Fox Motors all the time? I think the Chargers are improving, but LSSU is impressive. Lakers sweep, 4-3, 5-2

Daver: Boy, as good as Alabama was earlier this week against Northern on Tuesday, it is hard to see them finding ways to beat a confident Lakers squad fresh off a win over Michigan Tech on Tuesday. Lakers sweep, 3-1, 4-2

Bemidji State at Michigan Tech

Jack: The Beavers didn’t look great at home against NMU. They’ll need a good series against Tech to get back into the at-large conversation (if that’s possible at this point). Tech, meanwhile, could be there now and a sweep would help their cause. I think this is a split but I can see Tech grabbing a sweep too. Beavers win 3-2 Friday, Huskies win 4-2 Saturday

Daver: This has the makings of a fascinating series as both teams have done some really good things, and both have struggled at other points. Michigan Tech needs this series more than the Beavers do, which seems funny to say, considering the fact that they have 14 wins on the season already to just eight by the Beavers. Huskies win Friday 3-1, Beavers win Saturday 3-2

Minnesota State at Ferris State

Jack: The Bulldogs can’t seem to catch a break, and it doesn’t look any brighter for them against the Mavericks, who are rampaging to another MacNaughton Cup. Can’t see anything but a MSU sweep. Mavericks sweep, 4-2, 5-2

Daver: Yikes, beating the Mavericks is a tall task right now. They just look so good and balanced. The Bulldogs have been playing better hockey of late, but I don’t see them having much success this weekend. Mavericks sweep, 4-1, 5-2

Bowling Green at Northern Michigan

Jack: Can the Falcons ever get back on track? They’ve had three straight bad weeks after such a strong start. I think now’s their chance to get back into the conversation for the NCAA Tournament. Falcons sweep, 4-2, 5-4

Daver: Playing the upper echelon teams of the WCHA has not treated the Falcons well (except maybe Michigan Tech coming off of their COVID break). The Wildcats are getting better with each week. Falcons win Friday, 3-1, Wildcats win Saturday 5-3