FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Upsets abound as No. 7 Michigan falls to Ohio State, UMass Lowell upends No. 16 Northeastern and Bemidji St. knocks off No. 18 Michigan Tech

Ohio State goaltender Tommy Napier was outstanding, making 32 saves as the Buckeyes stopped a strong No. 7 Michigan team, 3-2.

The Buckeyes never trailed in the game and had an answer for every single punch that the Wolverines delivered.

Gustaf Westlund got Ohio State on the board early scoring just 1:51 into the first.

And while Michigan responded with a power play goal by Kent Johnson at 7:22 of the frame, the Buckeyes counterpunched, as Jaedon Leslie regained the lead for Ohio State at 12:05. Patrick Guzzo gave Ohio State a 3-1 lead at 3:37 of the second.

🚨 Guzzo with the redirect, Dickinson and Ahac with the assists for the Buckeye goal in the second period.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/ONin5qCeYB — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 20, 2021

Though Michigan pulled within a goal at 4:21 of the third, it was then Napier’s turn to delver the knockout blow, finishing the final frame with 12 saves as Michigan held a 13-3 shot advantage in the period.

UMass Lowell 4, No. 16 Northeastern 1

Despite falling behind early, UMass Lowell, a team that had lost six of its last seven, frustrated the high-flying offense of Northeastern for the game’s final 57 minutes on the way to a 4-1 road upset.

After Dylan Jackson score 71 seconds into the game for the Huskies and both Aidan McDonough and Zach Solow had grade A chances over the next minute or so, the River Hawks shut down the Huskies, which entered the game with the sixth-best offense in the nation.

From the three-mark in the first, Lowell allowed just 13 shots to Northeastern. All the while, Connor Sodergren, Charlie Levesque (twice) and Seth Barton all found the back of the net for Lowell, allowing the River Hawks to end a two-game losing streak.

The game’s turning point came with just under six minutes remaining. As Lowell clung to a 2-1 lead, the River Hawks killed a Northeastern penalty and the offender, Andre Lee picked up the puck out of the box, got hit but then got into position for a shot that Levesque fired home.

Captain Charlie does it again to give the River Hawks some breathing room late in the third! UML 3 | NU 1#UnitedInBlue #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/OLOEFXa1Kq — UMass Lowell Hockey (@RiverHawkHockey) February 20, 2021

Lowell netminder Henry Welsch, though not tested often, was strong in net, making 15 saves.

Bemidji State 4, No. 18 Michigan Tech 1

Zach Driscoll stopped 47 shots, including 19 in the third period as Bemidji State, fresh of a sweep at the hands of Northern Michigan, knocked off No. 18 Michigan Tech, 4-1.

Brad Johnson’s goal with 12:06 remaining broke a 1-1 tie and Ethan Somoza added two additional insurance goals, to earn the victory.

Bemidji State never trailed in the game, scoring 76 seconds into the game on Elias Rosen’s third goal of the season.

Tristan Ashbrook pulled the Huskies even with his sixth of the season at 13:12 of the second, sending the game to the third deadlocked.