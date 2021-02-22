NCHC announces changes for college hockey games scheduled over Feb. 25-28 weekend

The NCHC announced Monday that the first half of this weekend’s home-and-home series between Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State is no longer the first half.

The game between the Bulldogs and Huskies that was slated for this Friday, Feb. 26 in St. Cloud, Minn., has been moved to the following weekend. The schedule change was made to “provide for easier team travel with the best interest of student-athletes’ health, safety and performance in mind,” according to an NCHC news release.

Minnesota Duluth will now make the drive southwest to St. Cloud on Saturday, March 6 to conclude the regular season against St. Cloud State. Puck drop at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center will be 1:07 p.m. CT and can be seen on NCHC.tv and FOX9+.

The in-state rivals will still play against each other this Saturday, Feb. 27, as scheduled, at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. The new first half of the home-and-home series is set for 7 p.m. CT Saturday and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Separate from the UMD-SCSU series, Western Michigan announced that this Friday’s game against Miami at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., will now start at 6:05 p.m. ET, one hour earlier than originally scheduled. Friday’s game can be seen on NCHC.tv, while the finale of the home-and-home series on Sunday, Feb. 28 in Oxford, Ohio will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Upcoming NCHC Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 25

Denver at Colorado College, 7:07 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb. 26

Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m. ET

North Dakota at Omaha, 7:07 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 27

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:05 p.m. CT

Colorado College at Denver, 7:07 p.m. MT

Sunday, Feb. 28

Western Michigan at Miami, 2:05 p.m. ET