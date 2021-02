Last time: 1-0-2

Overall: 15-20-9

Long Island at Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.

It took three tries, but the Sharks and Bobcats are finally set to meet in Long Island’s first season as a Division 1 program. The teams were supposed to play on Nov. 30 and then again on Jan. 30, but those games were cancelled due to COVID-19. Quinnipiac is on a four-game unbeaten streak, while Long Island is 1-6 over its last seven games. Quinnipiac 4, Long Island 1