Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: February 22

(2) Northeastern at Vermont

Megan Carter had a goal and an assist to lead Northeastern to a win on Friday. Tessa Ward scored early in the second to put the Huskies up 1-0. Veronika Pettey extended the lead to 2-0 before the second intermission. In the third, Corinne McCool cut the lead for Vermont, but it would not be enough. Carter scored late in the third to make it a 3-1 victory for Northeastern. In game two, Chloe Aurard earned her 100th career point and the Huskies earned a sweep with a 4-1 win. Katy Knoll opened the scoring, taking it end to end to make it 1-0. Aerin Frankel had the lone assist on the goal. Alina Mueller and Mia Brown scored two minutes apart late in the second to put the game out of reach. Sara Levesque ended the shut out and put Vermont on the board before Aurard scored to make it a 4-1 win.

(4) Minnesota at Bemidji State

Grace Zumwinkle’s hat trick led the Gophers to a 6-1 win in game one. Crystalyn Hengler, Abigail Boreen and Abbey Murphy also scored for Minnesota in the win. Taylor Nelson scored Bemidji State’s goal. In game two, Madeline Wethington scored 46 seconds into the game and Emily Brown doubled the lead less than two minutes later. Paige Anderson scored for Bemidji to make it 2-1, but from there the Gophers took over. Murphy scored twice and Josey Dunne, Zumwinkle, Hengler, Taylor Heise and Amy Potomak all lit the lamp for Minnesota en route to a 9-1 win and weekend sweep.

(5) Colgate vs. St. Lawrence

Power play goals from Shailynn Snow and Julia Gosling put St. Lawrence up 2-0 after the first period. Delani McKay cut the lead to one early in the second, but Snow responded just two minutes later to put the Saints up 3-1. Nemo Neubauerova scored midway through the second to bring Colgate within one, but they couldn’t complete the comeback as St. Lawrence won 3-2. In the second game, Malia Schneider, Darcie Lappan, Kaitlyn O’ Donohoe, Sammy Smigliani and Rosy Demers all scored to lead the Raiders to a 5-0 win and weekend split.

Boston University vs. (6) Boston College

Last second goals were the theme of the day on Friday. Boston College jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Kelly Browne scored midway through the period and Savannah Norcross extended the lead with fewer than three second left in the period. Jesse Compher scored on the player advantage to cut the lead in half heading into the final frame. Mackenna Parker tied the game up just three minutes into the third and it was Compher who scored with just 40 seconds left in the game to give Boston University the come-from-behind 3-2 win. In game two, the teams were scoreless more than 45 minutes into the second game before Jillian Fey lit the lamp for BC. Hannah Bilka scored just 18 seconds later and those two goals were enough to give the Eagles the 2-0 win and weekend split.

Minnesota State at (7) Minnesota Duluth

On Saturday, Jamie Nelson’s goal for Minnesota State less than six minutes into the game was the only score for more than 50 minutes. Late in the third, Gabbie Hughes took the puck nearly end to end to tie the game from Minnesota Duluth. McKenzie Hewett lit the lamp on a great feed from Maggie Flaherty to give the Bulldogs the 2-1 win. On Sunday, Hughes scored with 3.1 seconds left in the game to serve up another heart-breaking loss to the Mavericks as UMD swept the weekend with a 4-3 win. Brittyn Fleming’s first-period goal gave Minnesota State the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. In the second, the Bulldogs took the lead thanks to goals from Taylor Anderson and Hughes before the midpoint of the game. Jessica Kondas scored on the power play to send the game to the final frame tied at 2. Jamie Nelson lit the lamp early in the third to put MSU up 3-2, but Kasundra Betinol’s power play goal looked like it would force overtime. Instead, Hughes scored just before the buzzer and UMD eked out a second one-win of the weekend.

(8) Penn State at RIT

Julie Gough scored her first career hat trick on Friday to lead Penn State to a 5-0 and clinching their first-ever CHA championship. Olivia Wallin and Jess Ciarrocchi also scored for the Nittany Lions in the win. In the second game of the series, Wallin, Mikayla Lantto, Ciarrocchi, Maeve Connolly and Amy Dobson each found the back of the net to give Penn State their second-straight 5-0 win.