Weekend Wrap-up in D-III East Hockey: February 22, 2021

The UCHC has officially commenced conference play and the action did not disappoint across the league games played. Elsewhere there were additional COVID-related postponements, but teams continue to find a way to play out the shortened season. Here is a summary from this past weekend’s action:

Anna Maria v. New England College

The two teams split the weekend series with Anna Maria winning on Friday and the Pilgrims picking up the win on Saturday in two very tight games. On Friday, the visiting AmCats needed Cam Tobey’s power play goal in the second period to break a 1-1 deadlock and Julius Huset outdueled Spencer Kozlowski in goal for a 2-1 win.

On Saturday, the Pilgrims returned the favor by upsetting the home team 3-2 despite being outshot by a 38-28 margin. After jumping to a 2-0 first period lead, the Pilgrims surrendered two power-play goals to Anna Maria’s Nick Kukuris and Jack Sitzman for a 2-2 tie. Josh Chamberlain then scored a power-play goal for the Pilgrims in the final 90 seconds of the second period and goaltender Anthony Kormos made the one-goal lead stand up with 13 third period saves.

University of New England v. Southern Maine

The two Maine schools played an exhibition game with the Nor’easters posting a 6-2 win behind six points from the Mecrones brothers. UNE broke pen a 2-1 contest with a four-goal third period to pick up the exhibition win.

UCHC

Elmira v. Stevenson

The two teams split a non-conference series over the weekend with each team winning on their home ice. On Friday night, the first period saw Chad Watt and Janis Vizbelis exchange goals less than a minute apart for a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes of play. After a scoreless second period, senior defenseman Adam Eby scored the game-winning goal early in the third period and iced the game with an empty-net goal to close out a 3-1 win.

Saturday night at Stevenson, the Mustangs took advantage of two power-play goals from Eric Olson and Blake Colman for a 2-0 lead after two periods of play. Elmira’s Shawn Kennedy cut the lead in half just 20 seconds into the third period but that was the only goal that Ryan Kenny would allow for the Mustangs. The Stevenson goaltender stopped 17 of 18 shots in the final period to preserve the 2-1 win.

Utica v. Wilkes

The pre-season favorites in the conference opened the season and as expected won on their home ice to split the two-game series. On Friday, Wilkes took advantage of goals from Phil Erikson, Tyler Dill and Tyler Barrow to eke out a 3-2 win. Michael Paterson-Jones made 26 saves to earn the win and the penalty kill held Utica scoreless on three power play opportunities.

On Saturday the venue switched to Utica and the offensive fireworks did not take long to get started. Wilkes took advantage of extra-attacker and power-play goals for a 3-2 lead early in the second period before the Pioneers scored nine goals over the final 30 minutes of play. Jamie Bucell and Brett Everson combined for four goals and four assists as Utica ran away with an 11-5 win. Brandon Osmundson also chipped in with two goals and a three-point night in the win.

Chatham v. Manhattanville

On Thursday, the Valiants kicked off their conference season against a Cougar team that already had two games under its belt. Both teams were looking for their first win and Chatham utilized a goal in each period to eke out a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Niko Moulakelis had a goal and an assist for the Cougars and Michael Lamison scored an unassisted goal in the opening minute of the third period that stood as the game winner.

Chatham v. Neumann

On Friday, Neumann joined the UCHC fray by hosting Chatham and the home team took advantage of a goal and assist from Dan Cangelosi to post a 4-2 win over the Cougars. The Knights broke open a 1-1 contest with two second period goals from Tom McGuire and Dillon Manchester before Cangelosi sealed the win late in the third period.

Three Biscuits

Jamie Bucell – Utica – picked up a pair of goals and added two assists in the Pioneers’ 11-5 win over Wilkes on Saturday night.

Ryan Kenny – Stevenson – stopped 41 of 42 shots and 17 of 18 in the final period to help the Mustangs earn a 2-1 win and weekend split with Elmira.

Adam Eby – Elmira – the senior defenseman and captain figured into all the Elmira scoring with two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win over Stevenson on Friday night.

The action was intense for the teams playing and, despite a few cancellations, there is a strong ongoing desire to get as many of the games played safely as possible.