Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look back at the weekend and news of the week.

North Dakota clinched the Penrose Cup as the NCHC regular season champion.

Boston College’s sweep and BU’s OT win seem to make it a three-horse race in Hockey East with UMass, but the HEPI formula leaves that murky to outsiders.

Minnesota is close to sewing up the Big Ten title, but Wisconsin also has a path.

Minnesota State needs three points in its last four games to win the WCHA, while Bowling Green got off the schneid.

AIC has won the eastern pod regular season title, while big weekends for Air Force and RIT have left the western pod still up for grabs.

Plus, we do a little early bracketology and prognosticate how many teams each conference can expect in the NCAA field of 16.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.