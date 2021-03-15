Clarkson junior captain Dunne leaves Golden Knights, signs with NHL’s Blue Jackets

The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets announced Sunday that they have signed Clarkson junior captain Josh Dunne to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Dunne, who gives up his remaining NCAA eligibility, will report to the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate, immediately.

“We are extremely excited for Josh,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity and one that he has worked extremely hard for. As a coach, I can tell you that Josh combines everything that you want in a student-athlete. He is a complete player, the consummate teammate, and a motivated student in the class room. He was a pleasure to coach.

“Josh is a program-first guy. We talked at length after last season about his development and we have prepared for this scenario. We are excited to watch his progression.”

This season, Dunne collected two goals and five points in 14 games. Overall, he recorded 29 goals and 55 points in 78 games with the Golden Knights.

“Josh is a player who we have been watching for a few years now and his character on and off the ice and style of play fit in with the Blue Jacket organization seamlessly,” added Columbus director of player development and Cleveland GM Chris Clark, also former Golden Knights captain.

Dunne left Sunday morning for Cleveland where he will enter the teams COVID safety protocols and hopes to be practicing by midweek.

“I am excited to take this next step in my hockey career,” Dunne said. “I spoke with (Columbus GM Jarmo) Kekalainen (also a former Clarkson player) and Mr. Clark and I am grateful of the chance they have given me with the Blue Jackets.”