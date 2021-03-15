MONDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: St. Cloud State, North Dakota advance to NCHC championship; Wisconsin, Minnesota win to play for B1G title

Four conference semifinal games dotted the college hockey schedule Monday – two in the NCHC and two in the Big Ten.

And three of the four went to overtime.

The NCHC championship game will feature St. Cloud State and North Dakota on Tuesday and the Big Ten title game, also Tuesday, pits Wisconsin against Minnesota.

NCHC

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 2

Chase Brand’s short-handed tally at 17:08 of the second period stood as the game-winning goal for the Huskies.

Kevin Fitzgerald and Jami Krannila also scored and Dávid Hrenák made 24 saves for the win between the pipes.

For the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs, Kobe Roth and Koby Bender scored and Ryan Fanti took the loss in goal with a 31-save outing.

North Dakota 2, Denver 1 (OT)

Jasper Weatherby tied the game for North Dakota with a goal at 18:33 of the third period and then Gavin Hain won it 8:37 into overtime.

Adam Scheel turned aside 17 shots for the win and Magnus Chrona took the loss making 30 saves.

Carter Savoie scored for the Pioneers.

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 3, Penn State 2 (OT)

Cole Caufield won it for the Badgers 6:50 into overtime.

📽️: Cole Caufield with the heart breaker 💔 Next stop: BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/NBKN7U2LSz — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 15, 2021

Caufield had tied the game on a power play with 5:53 to play in the third period.

Tim Doherty notched both goals for the Nittany Lions. Ty Emberson registered the Badgers’ other goal.

In goal, Robbie Beydoun made 43 saves for the win while Oskar Autio stopped 41 in suffering the defeat.

Minnesota 3, Michigan 2 (OT)

Minnesota came back from a 2-0 third-period deficit to win 3-2 on captain Sammy Walker’s goal six minutes into overtime.

WE'RE GOING TO THE 'SHIP!!!! pic.twitter.com/LY61Vtp8wQ — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 16, 2021

Sampo Ranta had tied the game for the Gophers at 15:34 of the third period after Nathan Burke tallied earlier in the period.

Jack LaFontaine stopped 35 shots to get the win in net.

Kent Johnson and Garrett Van Whye netted the Wolverines’ goals and Strauss Mann finished with 37 saves.