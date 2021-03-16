Slavin signs with Blackhawks, gives up final two seasons of NCAA hockey at Colorado College

Colorado College sophomore forward Josiah Slavin has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and will forego his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility.

Slavin led the Tigers this season with 13 points on five goals and eight assists in 22 games.

“We will miss having Josiah on our team in the future,” Tigers coach Mike Haviland said in a statement. “However, this is a wonderful opportunity for him and his family as he moves on to professional hockey. He will always be a Tiger.”

He recorded 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 34 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

The Erie, Colo., native was a seventh-round pick of the Blackhawks (193rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Slavin will begin his professional career by reporting to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.