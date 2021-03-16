Wisconsin’s Caufield tabbed unanimous Big Ten college hockey player of the year

The Big Ten announced Tuesday the All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners as selected by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.
Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield was named the unanimous Big Ten player of the year, while also earning scoring champion honors with 43 points in 24 conference games.
Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine was named the goaltender of the year, while Michigan’s Cam York was tabbed the defensive player of the year, which is awarded to a defenseman or forward.
The Wolverines’ Thomas Bordeleau collected freshman of the year laurels, while Wisconsin’s Tony Granato was selected as the coach of the year.
The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
FIRST TEAM
Sampo Ranta, F, Minnesota
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin
Cam York, D, Michigan
Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota
Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota
SECOND TEAM
Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan
Alex Steeves, F, Notre Dame
Linus Weissbach, F, Wisconsin
Owen Power, D, Michigan
Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame
Strauss Mann, G, Michigan
HONORABLE MENTION
Matty Beniers, F, Michigan
Kent Johnson, F, Michigan
Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota
Scott Reedy, F, Minnesota
Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Alex Limoges, F, Penn State
Ty Pelton-Byce, F, Wisconsin
Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan
Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State
Brock Faber, D, Minnesota
Ryan Johnson, D, Minnesota
Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin
Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Matty Beniers, F, Michigan
Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan
Kent Johnson, F, Michigan
Owen Power, D, Michigan
Brock Faber, D, Minnesota
Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin
BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES
Jack Becker, Michigan
Tommy Miller, Michigan State
Cullen Munson, Minnesota
Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame
Austin Pooley, Ohio State
Oskar Autio, Penn State
Brock Caufield, Wisconsin