Wisconsin’s Caufield tabbed unanimous Big Ten college hockey player of the year

The Big Ten announced Tuesday the All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners as selected by the conference’s coaches and a media panel.

Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield was named the unanimous Big Ten player of the year, while also earning scoring champion honors with 43 points in 24 conference games.

Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine was named the goaltender of the year, while Michigan’s Cam York was tabbed the defensive player of the year, which is awarded to a defenseman or forward.

The Wolverines’ Thomas Bordeleau collected freshman of the year laurels, while Wisconsin’s Tony Granato was selected as the coach of the year.

The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

FIRST TEAM

Sampo Ranta, F, Minnesota

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

Dylan Holloway, F, Wisconsin

Cam York, D, Michigan

Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota

Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan

Alex Steeves, F, Notre Dame

Linus Weissbach, F, Wisconsin

Owen Power, D, Michigan

Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame

Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

HONORABLE MENTION

Matty Beniers, F, Michigan

Kent Johnson, F, Michigan

Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota

Scott Reedy, F, Minnesota

Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota

Alex Limoges, F, Penn State

Ty Pelton-Byce, F, Wisconsin

Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan

Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota

Ryan Johnson, D, Minnesota

Ty Emberson, D, Wisconsin

Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Matty Beniers, F, Michigan

Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan

Kent Johnson, F, Michigan

Owen Power, D, Michigan

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota

Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES

Jack Becker, Michigan

Tommy Miller, Michigan State

Cullen Munson, Minnesota

Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame

Austin Pooley, Ohio State

Oskar Autio, Penn State

Brock Caufield, Wisconsin