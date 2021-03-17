Ten finalists for 2021 Hobey Baker Award include two players each from Boston College, Quinnipiac, Wisconsin

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced Wednesday the top 10 candidates for the 2021 award honoring college hockey’s top player.

Matt Boldy, So., F, Boston College

Cole Caufield, So., F, Wisconsin

David Farrance, Sr., D, Boston University

Dylan Holloway, So., F, Wisconsin

Spencer Knight, So., G, Boston College

Jack LaFontaine, Sr., G, Minnesota

Dryden McKay, Jr., G, Minnesota State

Keith Petruzzelli, Sr., G, Quinnipiac

Shane Pinto, So., F, North Dakota

Odeen Tufto, Sr., F, Quinnipiac

The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 61 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting.

Next, the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of fan balloting through the Hobey website March 18-28 will determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner.

Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on April 1, 2021 and the Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. The announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m. EST.