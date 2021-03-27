Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel wins 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award

Northeastern senior goaltender Aerin Frankel has been awarded the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. The honors were presented live on NHL Network this year as the in-person Patty Kazmaier Ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The award, which is in its 24th year, is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s hockey by the USA Hockey Foundation.

Frankel is the third winner from Northeastern University, joining Kendall Coyne, who won in 2016 and Brooke Whitney, who won in 2002. Frankel was selected from a group of three finalists that included senior forward Daryl Watts (University of Wisconsin) and senior forward Grace Zumwinkle (University of Minnesota).

Having already been named the inaugural Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association Goalie of the Year in 2021, Frankel is also the fourth goalie to be given the award, joining Wisconsin’s Ann-Renée Desbiens (2016) and Jessie Vetter (2009) and Brown’s Ali Brewer (2000).

She led all goalies this year in goals against average (0.81), save percentage (.965), win (20) and shutouts (9). Her goals against average is good for third best in NCAA history. Despite playing far less games this season, she is just one shutout shy of her single-season record of 10 set last season.

The two-time First-Team All-American shattered league and program records. Her 28 career shutouts and 26 Hockey East shutouts, 78 career wins and 6,315 career minutes played are all records. A three-time Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and MVP of the Hockey East Championship, Frankel’s career save percentage .947 is tied for second all-time in NCAA history.