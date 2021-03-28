Notre Dame top scorer Steeves gives up senior season, signs NHL deal with Toronto

Notre Dame junior forward and leading scorer Alex Steeves has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, giving up his senior season with the Fighting Irish.

During the 2020-21 season, Steeves put together career-high totals for goals (15), assists (17) and points (32) in 29 games. His 15 goals were also a team-high total, and he ended the season on a seven-game point streak (five goals, five assists) and he posted at least one point in 22 of 29 games.

Overall, the Eden Prairie, Minn., native skated in 104 career games, totaling 69 points on 33 goals and 36 assists in South Bend.