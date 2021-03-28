ALBANY: St. Cloud State shuts down Boston College for its second Frozen Four berth

ALBANY, N.Y. — St. Cloud State scored three times in the second period after losing one of its key players, Easton Brodzinski, to injury and earned its second trip to the Frozen Four with a 4-1 victory against Boston College on Sunday.

Luke Jaycox, Will Hammer and Nolan Walker scored in the middle frame for the Huskies, who clamped down defensively in the third period to get to Pittsburgh. St. Cloud State’s only other appearance at the Frozen Four was in 2013, also in the Steel City.

Full story to come.