New Arizona State arena making progress, on schedule to open in 2022

The new arena being built for the Arizona State hockey team is making progress and staying on track to open in the fall/winter of 2022.
Last November, the new $115-million, 5,000-seat arena in Tempe was approved by the university’s Board of Regents’ Finance, Capital and Resources Committee.
Currently, the Sun Devils play at the 700-seat Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe.
Started from the bottom now we're here. 🏟️@oakviewgroup @MAMortensonCo | #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/LMa6ZshMyW
— Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) March 30, 2021