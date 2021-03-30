New Arizona State arena making progress, on schedule to open in 2022

An artist’s rendering of how the new Arizona State arena will look once completed next year (photo: Sun Devil Athletics).

The new arena being built for the Arizona State hockey team is making progress and staying on track to open in the fall/winter of 2022.

Last November, the new $115-million, 5,000-seat arena in Tempe was approved by the university’s Board of Regents’ Finance, Capital and Resources Committee.

Currently, the Sun Devils play at the 700-seat Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe.

 

