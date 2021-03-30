Hardman signs with Blackhawks, forgoes last two seasons with Boston College

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with Boston College sophomore forward Mike Hardman on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2021-22 season.

By signing with Chicago, Hardman gives up his junior and senior seasons with the Eagles.

Hardman will begin his professional career immediately by being assigned to the Blackhawks’ taxi squad.

A native of Hanover, Mass., Hardman posted 10 goals and 19 points in 24 games with the Eagles in 2020-21. As a freshman during the 2019-20 campaign, he recorded 12 goals and added 13 assists in 34 regular-season games.