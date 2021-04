Minnesota Duluth junior forward Jackson Cates signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday afternoon that will start this season.

Cates will forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility.

An undrafted college free agent, Cates played in 96 games for the Bulldogs, putting up 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists), winning a national championship in 2019.

During the 2020-21 season, the Stillwater, Minn., native posted 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games.