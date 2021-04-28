Tennessee State University reportedly looking into starting new NCAA Division I hockey program

According to a report in the Nashville Post, Tennessee State University is looking into the possibility of fielding an NCAA Division I men’s hockey team in the future.

The report says that the school will soon announce plans to conduct a feasibility study with the goal of determining the viability of starting a hockey program at TSU in addition to identifying how much fundraising would need to be done to get the program off the ground.

Should the team come to fruition, TSU’s would be the first Division I hockey team in the history of the country’s historically black colleges and universities, according to the Post, which also cited a source saying that a partnership between TSU and the NHL’s Nashville Predators could be announced as well.

University officials did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment.