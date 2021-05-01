Michigan goaltender Mann gives up senior season, intends to pursue pro hockey career

Michigan announced Friday that junior goaltender Strauss Mann will not return for his senior season, choosing to start his pro hockey career.

No team was mentioned in a graphic U of M sent out on social media. Mann is an undrafted free agent from Greenwich, Conn.

Strauss Mann announces intentions to embark on professional hockey career#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/UcKYlcW7iX — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 30, 2021

Last season, finished 11-9-1 with a 1.89 GAA, a .930 save percentage and five shutouts for the Wolverines. He was also the first goalie in 78 years to serve as team captain for Michigan.

Overall in his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Mann was 35-30-9 with a 2.14 GAA, .926 save percentage and 11 shutouts.