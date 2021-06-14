After 7-53-10 record over two seasons, Curley resigns as Alaska Anchorage coach

Alaska Anchorage announced Monday that head coach Matt Curley has submitted his resignation, effective June 30.

“This was a very difficult decision for me and my family because we believe in Seawolf hockey’s future,” said Curley in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to coach such fine young men, as well as live in the Anchorage community. The outpouring of recent financial support for the team has been great to see, and I wish the program nothing but the very best.”

Curley served as the Seawolves bench boss for three years, although the team was only able to compete in two of those seasons with UAA opting not to play the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He compiled a record of 7-53-10, while his squads excelled in the classroom with 33 players earning WCHA Scholar Athlete honors and 45 players earning WCHA All-Academic accolades during Curley’s tenure.

“I want to thank Matt for his efforts while here at UAA and wish him well in his next endeavor,” said UAA athletic director Greg Myford. “His professionalism and effort in support of our students never wavered.

“Normally, we would immediately put full attention into determining our next coach, but these are not normal times. We first have to save our hockey program by securing the $800,000 we still have to raise before August 30. When we do that, I’m fully confident that we will find the next coach for UAA hockey and be ready to compete as planned in 2022-23.”

The efforts to raise $3 million in private funds in support of reinstating UAA hockey before August 30, 2021, continue. Donations are currently being accepted.