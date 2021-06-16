Bowling Green, Providence, Wisconsin, Yale to play 2021 Holiday Face-Off event Dec. 28-29 in Milwaukee

The inaugural Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament will be held at Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 28-29, 2021, and will include Bowling Green, Providence, Wisconsin and Yale.

Semifinal play will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 28 with the championship game and third-place game on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to begin what we believe will be the top national men’s college ice hockey tournament in the country,” said Rick Giles, president of the Gazelle Group, in a news release. “For us to be able to attract four of the most distinguished programs in the nation shows that these programs want to compete against the very best and we plan on continuing to bring together the best teams in college hockey to play at one of the finest venues in the country, Fiserv Forum.”

“We are proud to bring major college hockey to Fiserv Forum as we continue to offer a diverse list of events at the arena,” added Fiserv Forum and Bucks president Peter Feigin. “Milwaukee has a rich history of college hockey tournaments, and we look forward to continuing the tradition by hosting the Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum.”

College hockey in Milwaukee has a rich history. The city has hosted the NCAA men’s Frozen Four on three occasions – 1993, 1997, and 2006. In 2006, Wisconsin won its most recent national championship on the Bradley Center ice.

In addition, from 1989 to 2003, Wisconsin hosted the Badger Hockey Showdown at the Bradley Center, averaging over 26,000 fans a year during that span.

General public tickets for the Holiday Face-Off will go on sale at noon CST on June 17 with single-day and tournament packages available. For additional information, follow the Holiday Face-Off on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@holidayfaceoff).