St. Cloud State coach Larson inks seven-year extension to coach Huskies through 2027-28 season

St. Cloud State and men’s hockey coach Brett Larson have agreed to a contract extension that keeps Larson with the Huskies through the 2027-28 season.

“Since his arrival at St. Cloud State and very first meeting with the team, Coach Larson has demonstrated an impressive capacity for leadership and coaching,” said SCSU director of athletics Heather Weems in a statement. “Brett’s commitment to a positive program culture marked by continuous development, selfless play, relentless work ethic, and overall excellence provides an atmosphere in which players thrive. He has fostered a brotherhood amongst current and former Huskies that honors each members’ contributions and celebrates their pride in St. Cloud State. Brett understands the value of Huskies Hockey to our campus and community, and has prioritized visibility and approachability throughout the program. He has enjoyed welcoming youth, alumni, fans, and friends into our facilities and helping them connect with players and coaches.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the trajectory of our program and continued presence amongst the nation’s elite men’s hockey programs under Coach Larson’s leadership. ”

The contract extension comes after a superb season on the ice for Larson, as he guided St. Cloud State to its first ever appearance in the NCAA national championship game in Pittsburgh, falling to UMass in April. In 2020-21, the Huskies posted a 20-11-0 overall record with a 15-9-0 conference record to finish second in the NCHC.

In three seasons, the Duluth, Minn., native has compiled an overall record of 63-32-9 with a 44-23-5 record in NCHC play.

“I want to thank Heather Weems for believing in me and giving me this opportunity three years ago, as well as her passionate support of Husky athletics,” Larson said. “I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by great people here at SCSU. The administration, our players, our staff, our alumni and our fans make this such a special place. I’m proud to be a Husky and am looking forward to continuing our work to make our school, community, alumni and fans proud of Husky hockey.”

Larson is the third coach in St. Cloud State history since the program joined the Division I ranks in 1987-88 and the 17th head coach in program history dating back to 1931-32. His 63 total wins are tied for the most all-time by a head coach in his first three seasons, and his .649 win percentage is the best in program history in that same time span.