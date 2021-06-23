American International names former Johnson and Wales, Nichols coach Izzi new VP for athletics

American International College has named Louis Izzi Jr. as the vice president for athletics.

In this role, Izzi will focus on strategy, leadership, and development within the athletics department.

“Lou brings a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics to his new role at AIC,” said AIC president Vince Maniaci in a statement. “His areas of expertise will serve the college well in continuing to grow the athletics department. I am looking forward to welcoming Lou to the leadership team when he officially comes onboard mid-July.”

“I am very much looking forward to joining AIC and working with the student-athletes, coaches and athletics administration,” Izzi added. “There is considerable opportunity for departmental growth and future success at the conference level and beyond as we continually strive to provide a highly-competitive and exceptional student-athlete experience.”

Most recently, Izzi served as the vice president for athletics and enrollment management at NCAA Division II Bridgeport.

Prior to his time in Bridgeport, Izzi served four years as the director of athletics at New England College.

Izzi’s career also includes 16 years of head coaching experience at Johnson and Wales and Nichols from 1996 to 2003 and 2004 to 2012, respectively. He was the first head coach in the history of Johnson and Wales and earned the 2001 New England Hockey Writers Coach of the Year honors. He again claimed that award in 2008 and 2009 with Nichols as part of a tenure that saw him lead the program to a record 25 wins in one season and its first-ever national ranking, conference title, and NCAA tournament berth.

With much of his time spent coaching, Izzi concurrently served as assistant AD for administration at Johnson and Wales, a post he held from 1998 to 2015 when he was hired at New England College.

Izzi earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Providence and holds a master’s degree in Sport Administration from Canisius.