Minnesota Duluth graduate, former Hobey Baker Award winner Kurvers passes away at 58

Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey alum Tom Kurvers passed away the morning of June 21 at the age of 58.

“The UMD men’s hockey program and all of Bulldog Country send our thoughts and prayers to the Kurvers family,” said UMD coach Scott Sandelin in a statement. “Tom will hold a special place in the hearts of his former teammates and all the fans who followed and cheered him on during his impressive career at UMD and beyond. He was the consummate Bulldog and he will be dearly missed by many.”

Kurvers captained the Bulldogs to their first WCHA regular-season and playoff titles as a senior in 1983-84, and won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the most outstanding collegiate hockey player in the U.S. during that season as the Bulldog’s first Hobey winner.

Following his NHL playing career that included 659 games with Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, New York Islanders and Anaheim, Kurvers went on to hold NHL front office positions with Arizona, Tampa Bay and, most recently, as the assistant GM of Minnesota.

In addition, Tom was a fixture at UMD men’s hockey games and events.

His ardent support was always appreciated, reads a UMD announcement.

No cause of death was given by the school, but Kurvers was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in January 2019.