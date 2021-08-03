USA Hockey names Donato, Mayotte, Miller and Feaster to World Junior staff, will join Leaman at 2022 tournament

USA Hockey announced today that NCAA coaches Ted Donato (Harvard), Kris Mayotte (Michigan) and Steve Miller (Ohio State) will serve as assistant coaches, and Theresa Feaster (Providence director of hockey operations) as video coach, for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

The group will join Nate Leaman (Providence) in an effort to defend the team’s gold medal.

“We are grateful for the rare opportunity to return an entire gold medal-winning staff,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “We were excited to introduce our staff last year based on their shared experience and expertise. Our team will benefit from knowing that this is the group that led the United States to gold in Edmonton last year.”

The remainder of the staff includes athletic trainers Stan Wong (USA Hockey) and Jason Hodges (USA Hockey’s NTDP), equipment managers Scott Aldrich (USA Hockey) and Nate LaPoint (Wisconsin), hockey operations Marc Boxer (USA Hockey), communications Aaron Westendorf (USA Hockey), and digital content Meg Stahl (USA Hockey).

The United States enters the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship seeking its sixth medal in seven years after earning a record four consecutive medals: gold in 2017, silver in 2019, and bronze in both 2018 and 2016.

To date, the U.S. National Junior Team has claimed 13 medals, including five gold (2021, 2017, 2013, 2010, 2004), two silvers (2019, 1997) and six bronze (2018, 2016, 2011, 2007, 1992, 1986).