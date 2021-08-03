After two seasons as volunteer assistant, former Stanley Cup champ Paille named new assistant at Canisius

Canisius announced Monday the promotion of Daniel Paille to assistant coach.

A 2002 first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres and a member of the 2011 Boston Bruins Stanley Cup championship squad, Paille spent the previous two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach with the Golden Griffins.

“We are all excited to have Dan join our staff on a full-time basis,” Canisius head coach Trevor Large said in a news release. “His hockey knowledge and background are at the highest level. It his time with our program, Dan has continually shown the commitment, passion and drive needed to become an elite coach. Having an individual with a resume such as Dan’s continues to be an enormous benefit to help assist our players becoming the best they can be every day, both on and off the ice.”

“I’d like to thank Trevor and Canisius College for this new opportunity in a full-time position,” Paille added. “Working with this group for the past two seasons has been tremendously rewarding and I look forward to reuniting with this program this season as we work towards achieving our goals.”

Selected 20th overall by the Sabres in the 2002 NHL Draft, Paille spent 11 seasons in the NHL, amassing 85 goals and 87 assists in 582 regular-season games with the Sabres, Bruins and New York Rangers. He chipped in 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 75 postseason games, helping the Bruins capture the Stanley Cup in 2011 and make a finals appearance in 2013.

After his time in the NHL, Paille joined Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League for two seasons before retiring at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

A native of Welland, Ont., Paille played junior hockey for the OHL’s Guelph Storm, helping the squad capture the league championship in 2004. He was a member of Team Canada for the 2003 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and served as Canada’s captain in 2004, winning silver medals at both events.