The Coaches Site and College Hockey Inc. to present the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaches Clinic, Oct. 4-8

The Coaches Site and College Hockey Inc., are teaming up to bring you the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaches Clinic, presented by InStat. The event will bring together 15 NCAA Division I coaches, past and present, from some of the most prestigious programs in all of college hockey.

The five-day event will include technical presentations, interviews and panel discussions, leading up to the start of the men’s and women’s college hockey season. The topics have been curated for every level of coaching, ensuring you leave with new tools, tips and techniques to add to your coaching toolbox. Participants can join coaches from around the globe who are committed to offering their players the best development opportunities possible. For more information or to register for this event, click here.

Presenters include:

Dave Hakstol, head coach, Seattle Kraken (NHL)

Greg Carvel, head coach, Massachusetts

Brad Berry, head coach, North Dakota

Dave Smith, head coach, Rensselaer

Greg Powers, head coach, Arizona State

Todd Woodcroft, head coach, Vermont

Eric Lang, head coach, AIC,

Joe Shawhan, head coach, Michigan Tech

Cara Morey, head women’s coach, Princeton

Laura Bellamy, associated head women’s coach, Minnesota Duluth

Red Berenson, retired head coach, Michigan

Jack Parker, retired head coach, Boston University

Jim Tortorella, assistant coach, Harvard

TJ Manastersky, assistant coach, Union

Zack Cisek, assistant coach, Lake Superior

USCHO is proud to be an official media partner of the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic.