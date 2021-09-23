The Coaches Site and College Hockey Inc. to present the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaches Clinic, Oct. 4-8

The Coaches Site and College Hockey Inc., are teaming up to bring you the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaches Clinic, presented by InStat. The event will bring together 15 NCAA Division I coaches, past and present, from some of the most prestigious programs in all of college hockey.
The five-day event will include technical presentations, interviews and panel discussions, leading up to the start of the men’s and women’s college hockey season. The topics have been curated for every level of coaching, ensuring you leave with new tools, tips and techniques to add to your coaching toolbox. Participants can join coaches from around the globe who are committed to offering their players the best development opportunities possible. For more information or to register for this event, click here.
Presenters include:
- Dave Hakstol, head coach, Seattle Kraken (NHL)
- Greg Carvel, head coach, Massachusetts
- Brad Berry, head coach, North Dakota
- Dave Smith, head coach, Rensselaer
- Greg Powers, head coach, Arizona State
- Todd Woodcroft, head coach, Vermont
- Eric Lang, head coach, AIC,
- Joe Shawhan, head coach, Michigan Tech
- Cara Morey, head women’s coach, Princeton
- Laura Bellamy, associated head women’s coach, Minnesota Duluth
- Red Berenson, retired head coach, Michigan
- Jack Parker, retired head coach, Boston University
- Jim Tortorella, assistant coach, Harvard
- TJ Manastersky, assistant coach, Union
- Zack Cisek, assistant coach, Lake Superior
USCHO is proud to be an official media partner of the College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic.