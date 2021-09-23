Colgate takes top spot in ECAC Hockey women’s preseason poll, seven players picked for all-league team ahead of ’21-22 season

The Colgate women’s hockey team is favored to win the ECAC Hockey regular season in 2021-22 (photo: Colgate Athletics).

For the first time in program history, Colgate has earned the top spot in the ECAC Hockey women’s preseason poll.

Three different programs received first place votes in this year’s poll, making it the second straight (full) season that three programs split the voting at the top.

ECAC Hockey 2021-22 Women’s Preseason Poll

1. Colgate (7) — 115
2. Clarkson (2) — 101
3. Cornell (3) — 97
T4. Harvard — 87
T4. Princeton — 87
5. Quinnipiac — 81
6. St. Lawrence — 60
7. Yale — 59
8. Dartmouth — 41
9. Union — 27
10. Brown — 25
11. Rensselaer — 12

In addition, the league also announced seven players to its preseason all-league team.

ECAC Hockey 2021-22 Women’s Preseason All-League Team

F: Dominique Petrie, Sr., Harvard
F: Danielle Serdachny, Jr., Colgate
F: Caitrin Lonergan, Gr., Clarkson
D: Kendall Cooper, So., Quinnipiac
D: Nicole Gosling, So., Clarkson
D: Tanner Gates, Sr., Colgate
G: Kayle Osborne, So., Colgate

