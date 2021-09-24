Former Manhattanville grad assistant Riley named new assistant coach at Albertus Magnus

Albertus Magnus has announced the hiring of Jack Riley as the program’s new assistant coach.

Riley joins the Falcons’ staff after spending the last two years as a graduate assistant coach at Manhattanville.

“I would like to thank (Albertus Magnus coach) Kyle Wallack for this opportunity and for welcoming me into the Albertus hockey family,” said Riley in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful and look forward to doing everything I can to help the program and our players achieve great success.”

“Our program is thrilled to announce Jack as the newest addition to the coaching staff,” added Wallack. “His experience as a player and coach will add a huge value to our student-athletes and staff. I look forward to working beside him this coming season.”

Before Manhattanville, Riley had a successful four-year career as a forward and two-year captain at Mercyhurst. After college, he played professionally in the ECHL for the Rapid City Rush and the Reading Royals.

A native of West Point, N.Y., Riley completed his master’s in Sports Business Management from Manhattanville in 2021. He also possesses a bachelor’s in Business Management from Mercyhurst that he finished in 2018.