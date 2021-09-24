Elmira women’s hockey assistant Montgomery adds compliance assistant to job duties with Soaring Eagles

Elmira announced earlier this month that current women’s hockey assistant coach Mandy Montgomery will now add compliance assistant to her assigned duties within the athletics department.

Montgomery, who enters her fourth year with the department, will now be responsible for the monitoring systems which assist the college in complying with all institution, conference, and NCAA rules and regulations governing the intercollegiate athletics operations.

Montgomery graduated summa cum laude from Sacred Heart in 2014 with a degree in English after playing two years for the Pioneers.