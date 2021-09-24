Zannella promoted to men’s hockey associate coach at Elmira, also named admissions liaison

Elmira has announced that Mike Zannella has been promoted to the position of associate head men’s hockey coach, in addition to being named the department’s admissions liaison.

Zanella, who has served as an assistant coach since 2017, has helped guide the Soaring Eagles to a 56-31-9 record during his four seasons, including a UCHC championship during the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

In addition to his hockey responsibilities, Zannella has served as the men’s golf coach since his arrival in Elmira.

In his position as admissions liaison, Zannella will now be responsible for communicating and relaying athletics updates to the admissions department on Campus.

Zannella is a 2014 graduate of Buffalo State and a four-year member of the men’s hockey program.