Defending champ Long Island tabbed top team in 2021-22 NEWHA preseason coaches poll

Long Island has been chosen as the top team in the 2021-22 NEWHA preseason coaches poll.
In the team’s very first season of varsity competition in 2019-20, LIU won its first NEWHA postseason championship by defeating Saint Anselm by a 1-0 margin. Last season, the Sharks edged Sacred Heart for the NEWHA Commissioners’ Cup, a championship held in lieu of a traditional postseason championship in 2021.
2021-22 NEWHA Preseason Coaches Poll
RANK-TEAM-POINTS (FIRST-PLACE VOTES)
1. LIU, 25 pts. (5)
2. Sacred Heart, 19 pts. (1)
3. Franklin Pierce, 18 pts.
4. Saint Anselm, 14 pts.
5. Saint Michael’s, 9 pts.
6. Post, 5 pts.