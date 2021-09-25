Minnesota chosen as team to beat in 2021-22 Big Ten preseason coaches poll

Minnesota was tabbed the favorite in the 2021-22 Big Ten hockey preseason coaches poll, the conference announced on Friday.
The coaches also selected preseason All-Big Ten teams.
2021-22 Big Ten Preseason Poll
1. Minnesota
2. Michigan
3. Wisconsin
4. Notre Dame
5. Penn State
6. Michigan State
7. Ohio State
2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten Hockey Team
FIRST TEAM
Thomas Bordeleau, F, Michigan
Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota
Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Owen Power, D, Michigan
Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota
Jack LaFontaine, G, Minnesota
SECOND TEAM
Matty Beniers, F, Michigan
Kent Johnson, F, Michigan
Graham Slaggert, F, Notre Dame
Brock Faber, D, Minnesota
Ryan Johnson, D, Minnesota
Cameron Rowe, G, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Quinn Preston, F, Ohio State
Mitch Lewandowski, F, Michigan State
Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin
Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State
Mike Koster, D, Minnesota
Spencer Stastney, D, Notre Dame
Drew DeRidder, G, Michigan State