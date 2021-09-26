Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap, September 26, 2021

(1) Wisconsin at Lindenwood

Casey O’Brien and Maddi Wheeler each scored twice and Daryl Watts added a goal and three assists to lead the Badgers to a 8-1 win in their season opener. Katie Kotlowski scored her first career goal in the win. Megan Wagner was the goal-scorer for the Lions. On Saturday, O’Brien scored four times, including a natural hat trick to open the game for Wisconsin. Kotlowski scored two more times and Nicole LaMantia had three assists in the Badgers’ 10-0 win.

St. Thomas at (3) Ohio State

Six different Buckeyes scored to give OSU their first win of the season. Clair DeGeorge tallied her first for Ohio State and added an assist. On Saturday, Lexi Templeman and Emily Curlett opened the game with their first goals for OSU. Abby Promersberger cut the lead in half for St. Thomas, but Jenna Buglioni scored her second of the weekend less than a minute later and Gabby Rosenthal added a short-hander to give Ohio State a 4-1 win and weekend sweep

(6) Colgate vs. RIT

Seven different skaters lit the lamp for Colgate on Friday to give the Raiders a 8-1 win. Neena Brick led the team with two goals while Sydney Bard added three assists. Athena Vasdani scored the goal from RIT. In game two, the Raiders erupted for 13 goals, a new team record. Transfer Dara Greig potted four goals and added an assist while Kalty Kaltounkova lit the lamp three times and had two helpers. Danielle Serdachny also set a record with six assists.

St. Lawrence at (9) Penn State

Hillary Sterling scored her first career goal on St. Lawrence’s first shot of the game and that’s all the Saints needed to upset Penn State on Thursday night. On Friday, St. Lawrence once again took the early lead as Rachel Teslak scored five minutes in. Rachel Bjorgen doubled the lead early in the second, but the Nittany Lions were able to claw back in with a goal from Karley Garcia a few minutes later. Natalie Heisin’s goal in the third forced overtime, but this game ended a 2-2 tie. Saints’ goalie Lucy Morgan had a career-high 39-saves.