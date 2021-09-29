Former Northeastern hockey players Rice, Thiessen to be inducted into school’s hall of fame

Two former Northeastern hockey players are the newest members of the Northeastern Hall of Fame.

Fiona Rice, class of 1990, and Brad Thiessen, class of 2011, will be inducted with both the 2020 and 2021 hall of fame classes on November 11 at Blackman Auditorium on the university’s campus.

Rice holds the record for most assists in women’s hockey program history with 118, while she sits No. 3 in career points with 181 in 103 games for the Huskies.

Thiessen played in 111 games for the Huskies, posting nine shutouts and a 2.41 GAA in his Northeastern.

After college, he spent time in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames, in addition to 290 games in the AHL for Wilkes-Barre, Norfolk, Adirondack, Lake Erie, and Cleveland

Thiessen is currently the goaltending development coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets.