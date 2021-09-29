In the opening segment, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger catch us up on off-season and preseason news, including the USCHO.com Division I men’s ice hockey preseason poll, transfers and fifth-year players, needing homes for new programs, the cancellation and work toward the resurrection of Robert Morris hockey, and the implications of name, image, and likeness on college hockey.

In the second segment, Jim and Ed are joined by College Hockey Inc. executive director Mike Snee and Aaron Wilbur, founder and CEO of The Coaches Site, to preview next week’s Virtual Coaches Clinic (https://collegehockeyincclinic.com).

Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Sponsor this podcast! Visit https://www.advertisecast.com/USCHOSpotlight for details.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.