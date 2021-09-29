Arizona State moving along with new arena construction, holds ‘topping off’ ceremony

Arizona State hosted a “topping out” ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the last beam set in place on top of the new multi-purpose arena.

Set to open in late 2022, the new arena will host university and community events and serve as the future home for Sun Devil men’s hockey, wrestling and women’s gymnastics.

Located in the Novus Innovation Corridor, the arena’s steel structure was topped out, completing the final placement of 1,100 tons of steel. In addition, 6,980 yards of concrete have been poured since the project broke ground earlier this year.

The ceremony recognized the major construction milestone, by placing a tree and flags atop the last structural beam that was lifted into place, a custom tradition acknowledging the successful partnership and project progress to date. Having worked more than 124,892 hours since groundbreaking, without a single recordable injury, workers were recognized for their commitment to a safe project site.

“The multi-purpose arena will be a very important piece of the Novus Innovation Corridor — a ‘live, work, play’ community that will span more than 10 million square feet,” said Morgan R. Olsen, ASU executive vice-president, treasurer and chief financial officer, in a statement. “Sun Devils can cheer on ASU athletes in the arena housed in this sustainable, pedestrian-friendly mixed-use development that provides community resources and economic value to the region. We’re pleased that Mortenson and Oak View Group have partnered with us on this exciting arena project.”

In addition to housing Sun Devil athletics’ events and competitions, the 5,000 seat multi-purpose arena, which also includes an adjacent community ice rink, will serve as a public venue for the university and community to host concerts, conferences, youth competitions, educational opportunities, and more.

The arena will feature a wide variety of luxury suites, group suites, a large club lounge, along with premium seating, a 942-seat student section and more than 8,000 square feet of state-of-the-art locker rooms, weight rooms and office space.