College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic releases full agenda for conference, Oct. 4-8, 2021

The College Hockey Inc. Virtual Coaching Clinic, which begins Monday, October 4 and runs through October 8, released their full agenda for the event.

The event will bring together 15 NCAA Division I coaches, past and present, from some of the most prestigious programs in all of college hockey.

The five-day event will include technical presentations, interviews and panel discussions, leading up to the start of the men’s and women’s college hockey season. The topics have been curated for every level of coaching, ensuring you leave with new tools, tips and techniques to add to your coaching toolbox. Participants can join coaches from around the globe who are committed to offering their players the best development opportunities possible. For more information or to register for this event, click here.

Below is the complete agenda as well as profile of some of the coaches who will present at the event:

Presenter profiles:

Dave Hakstol

Hakstol, an Alberta-product who previously coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015-2019 and was an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to joining the Kraken this past June, had a wildly successful coaching career with North Dakota and was viewed as one of the most accomplished and well-respected bench bosses in NCAA hockey. Hakstol coached UND for 11 seasons (and was an associate for four seasons prior) taking the Fighting Hawks to the NCAA Frozen Four seven times, finishing with a 289-143-43 record. The 53-year-old captained North Dakota for two of his three seasons as a player.

Greg Carvel

Following seven seasons as an assistant coach in the NHL with Anaheim and Ottawa, Greg Carvel spent five years at St. Lawrence from 2011-16, also his alma mater, where he played from 1989 to 1993. In his third season with the Saints, Carvel was named the 2014-15 Tim Taylor Award winner as ECAC Coach of the Year.

Carvel is now in his sixth season as head coach of Massachusetts, having captured the Spencer Penrose Award as Division I Men’s Coach of the Year in 2019. The 51-year-old from Canton, New York, followed up that award winning campaign by guiding UMass to its first NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey National Championship in 2020-21.

Brad Berry

Berry played in the NHL for 241 games between 1985 and 1994, but before that the 56-year-old Alberta product played for North Dakota, where he has been head coach since 2014-15. Berry was an associate under Dave Hakstol for five seasons (with stints assistant coaching the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets in the middle of that) and replaced Hakstol when he moved on to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Over the past six winning seasons, Berry has guided UND to a 138-63-24 record, with three NCAA Tournament appearances and a national championship in 2016. According to his Fighting Hawks bio, Berry helped develop more than two dozen future NHLers in his first five seasons, including Brock Boeser (Vancouver), Drake Caggiula (Chicago) and Troy Stecher (Detroit).

Cara Morey

As a student athlete at Brown, Cara Morey was dominant at field hockey and ice hockey. After hanging up her cleats, Morey played two seasons in the NWHL with the Montreal Wingstars and the Brampton Thunder, before moving into the coaching ranks.

Fast-forward to today and Morey, a 43-year-old Ontario product, is in her fifth year behind the bench with the Princeton women’s hockey program after serving as assistant for six seasons. With Morey as head coach, the Tigers won their first ECAC tournament title, an Ivy League championship, qualified for two NCAA quarterfinals, set the program wins record, and established itself as a weekly inclusion in the national top-10 rankings.

Through three seasons with the Tigers, Morey boasts a 60-28-10 record and a 43-18-5 mark in ECAC Hockey.

Todd Woodcroft

Todd Woodcroft is still relatively new to coaching college hockey having taken on the role as head coach for the Vermont in April of 2020. The former Winnipeg Jets assistant took over coaching duties as the pandemic was taking over the world, meaning his first NCAA season was first delayed, then shortened to 12 games.

Woodcroft, an Ontario native who also worked for the Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals in different scouting roles, will finally be able to put his stamp on the Catamounts this upcoming season. And there’s little doubt the team will flourish.

In addition to his NHL coaching stint with the Jets, Woodcroft, 49, coached in six IIHF World Championships, winning gold with Team Canada in 2004 and Team Sweden in 2017.