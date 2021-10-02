No. 5 Minnesota State behind shutout by Mackay, spoils banner night for top-ranked Massachusetts, 2-0; St. Thomas begins Division I play

Prior to April, Minnesota State had never made a Frozen Four. And despite being eliminated in the national semifinal by St. Cloud State, the Mavericks understood how strong their team was.

Six months later, that Mavericks team had the opportunity to play the eventual national champion, Massachusetts, and did what they do best: shut down an opponent.

Dryden Mackey made 18 saves to register a shutout after UMass raised their national championship banner as the Mavericks earned a 2-0 victory to open the 2021-22 campaign with a statement victory.

In a game where goals were infrequent, Minnesota State scored early on the power play. Reggie Lutz got the Mavericks on the board just 55 seconds into the game.

While it may have been remarkable for Minnesota State to hold a lead throughout against the nation’s top team, the fan that UMass mustered just eight shots through forty minutes – one in the first period and seven in the seconds – showed how much this team struggled to generate offense.

While UMass finally mustered attempts in the third, outshooting the Mavericks, 10-9, in the frame, Julian Napravnik tallied the only goal of the frame.

National Scoreboard

No. 2 St. Cloud State 12, St. Thomas 2

St. Thomas, playing its first-ever Division I college hockey game, received a difficult welcome to the sport.

Easton Brudziński, who left last year’s NCAA regional game with a devastating leg injury, scored twice and added an assist, and both Chase Brand and Kevin Fitzgerald each added two goals each as the Huskies took care of business on the home half of a two-game series against the Tommies.

The two schools will rematch tomorrow night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the home of the Minnesota Wild.

If you can pull anything from the season opener from St. Cloud State, it is the performance of the power play. On Saturday, the Huskies scored seven times in 10 opportunities on the power play.