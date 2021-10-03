No. 5 Minnesota State overcomes 3-0 deficit, scored six straight to sweep No. 1 UMass, 6-3; No. 2 St. Cloud State shuts down St. Thomas

No. 5 Minnesota State completed a dramatic weekend sweep of No. 1 Massachusetts in style, reeling off the game’s final six goals to overcome a 3-0 deficit and earn a 6-3 win.

Facing a three-goal hole late in the second period, Nathan Smith scored with 1:12 remaining in the second to cut the Minuteman lead and begin the rally.

From there, it was all Minnesota State. Smith added a second goal for a three-point game while Julian Napravnik notched a goal and an assist.

Dryden McKay made 18 saves to earn the victory.

Combined with a 2-0 win for St. Cloud State over St. Thomas that completed the weekend sweep of the Tommies, it’s almost guaranteed there will be a new number one in the USCHO.com poll on Monday. While some teams did not play and other faced other Division I opponents in exhibition games, no top 10 team other than UMass lost this weekend.

National Scoreboard | USCHO.com Poll (Sept. 27)