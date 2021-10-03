Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 2-3

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of September 27 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 2-3.

No. 1 Massachusetts (0-2-0)

10/02/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 2 at No. 1 Massachusetts 0

10/03/2021 – No. 5 Minnesota State 6 at No. 1 Massachusetts 3

No. 2 St. Cloud State (2-0-0)

10/02/2021 – St. Thomas 2 at No. 2 St. Cloud State 12

10/03/2021 – No. 2 St. Cloud State 2 at St. Thomas 0

No. 3 Michigan (0-0-0)

10/02/2021 RV Bowling Green 1 at No. 3 Michigan 7 (exhibition)

No. 4 Minnesota (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 5 Minnesota State (2-0-0)

10/02/2021 No. 5 Minnesota State 2 at No. 1 Massachusetts 0

10/03/2021 No. 5 Minnesota State 6 at No. 1 Massachusetts 3

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (0-0-0)

10/03/2021 No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 11 Wisconsin 2 (exhibition)

No. 7 Boston College (0-0-0)

10/02/2021 No. 20 AIC 1 at No. 7 Boston College 4 (exhibition)

No. 8 North Dakota (1-0-0)

10/02/2021 No. 14 Bemidji State 1 at No. 8 North Dakota 2

No. 9 Quinnipiac (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 10 Boston University (0-0-0)

10/02/2021 Holy Cross 1 at No. 10 Boston University 5 (exhibition)

No. 11 Wisconsin (0-0-0)

10/03/2021 No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 11 Wisconsin 2 (exhibition)

No. 12 Providence (1-0-0)

10/02/2021 RV Army 0 at No. 12 Providence 7

No. 13 Denver (0-0-0)

10/02/2021 Lindenwood* 1 at No. 13 Denver 9 (exhibition)

No. 14 Bemidji State (0-1-0)

10/02/2021 No. 14 Bemidji State 1 at No. 8 North Dakota 2

No. 15 Cornell (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 16 Harvard (0-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 17 Omaha (1-1-0)

10/02/2021 RV Lake Superior State 4 at No. 17 Omaha 3 (OT)

10/03/2021 RV Lake Superior State 0 at No. 17 Omaha 3

No. 18 Notre Dame (0-0-0)

10/03/2021 U.S. Under-18 Team* 4 at No. 18 Notre Dame 3 (exhibition)

No. 19 Clarkson (0-0-0)

10/02/2021 RV St. Lawrence 3 at No. 19 Clarkson 0 (exhibition)

No. 20 AIC (0-0-0)

10/02/2021 No. 20 AIC 1 at No. 7 Boston College 4 (exhibition)

* – not eligible for poll

RV = Receiving Votes