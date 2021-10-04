Women’s DI College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 4, 2021

(1) Wisconsin at Merrimack

Sarah Wozniewicz’s first collegiate goal proved to be the game-winner on Friday afternoon. Casey O’Brien scored twice, to give her eight goals on the year, Daryl Watts added three assists and Makenna Webster had a goal and two assists to lead Wisconsin to a 4-0 win. On Saturday, O’Brien, Webster, Watts and Wozniewicz each scored a goal alongside Marianne Picard, who tallied her first as a Badger. Wisconsin took a 5-0 win and the weekend sweep.

(2) Northeastern vs. Holy Cross

A dominant first period helped the Huskies to a 5-0 win. Skylar Irving scored her first career goal as Megan Carter and Chloe Aurard led the team with a goal and two assists each. Holy Cross’ two goalies made a total of 52 saves and their defense blocked 38 shot in the loss. In the second game, Chloe Aurard scored twice and added an assist to lead the Huskies to a 6-0 win. Katy Knoll had a goal and two assists.

(3) Ohio State at (4) Minnesota

Minnesota jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on Peyton Hemp’s first career goal, but penalty difficulties gave Ohio State the opportunity to tie it up before the first intermission thanks to a power play goal by Clair DeGeorge. Jenna Buglioni and DeGeorge scored in the second to put Ohio State up 3-1. Minnesota pulled the goalie and closed the gap on Taylor Heise’s goal with about two minutes left, but Paetyn Levis’ empty-netter sealed a 4-2 win for the Buckeyes. On Saturday, Ohio State jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to two power play goals from Sophie Jacques and a goal from Jennifer Gardiner. Amy Potomak scored a highlight reel goal midway through the third, but Jenna Buglioni responded to give the Buckeyes a 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

Mercyhurst at (4) Colgate

Malia Schneider scored late in the first to give Colgate a 1-0 lead that would hold into the third. Mercyhurst tied the game just 1:11 into the third, but that wouldn’t last long, as Colgate’s Allyson Simpson put the Raiders up 2-1 just 40 seconds after that. Maggie MacEachern scored twice to extend the lead before Liliane Perrault cut the lead to 4-2 with about six minutes to go in the game. Darcie Lappan’s goal in the final minute gave Colgate the 5-2 win. In game two, Jersey Phillips put Mercyhurst on the board first. Rosy Demers scored on the power play to make it a 1-1 game at the first intermission. Dara Grieg gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead in the second and Danielle Serdachny’s goal midway through the third extended the lead to 3-1. Kristy Pidgeon cut the lead when the Lakers pulled their goalie, but Kalty Kaltounkova’s empty-netter secured the 4-2 win and weekend sweep for Colgate.

(6) Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State

Naomi Rogge led the Bulldogs with two goals and two assists, Gabbie Hughes and Anna Klein each had a goal and two assists and Elizabeth Giguere had three assists in their 7-0 win on Friday. On Saturday, Mankato earned their first win over the Bulldogs since 2016 as they skated to a 4-2 upset win. Special teams were key for the Mavericks in the win. After Lizi Norton put the Bulldogs up in the first, Minnesota State reeled off three straight power play goals. Madison Mashuga, Jamie Nelson and Kelsey King each lit the lamp. Giguere cut the lead in half with about five minutes to go in the games, but Kennedy Bobyck’s empty net goal was the finishing touch on Mankato’s big win. Brittyn Fleming had three assists for MSU in the win.

(7) Boston College at Penn State

On Thursday, Penn State outshot BC 37-25, but the Eagles skated away with the 2-1 overtime win. Gaby Roy scored in the second to put Boston College up 1-0. Penn State responded in the third with a goal from Mallory Uihlein. The Nittany Lions had a prime opportunity in OT with the puck sitting in the crease, but couldn’t light the lamp. BC took advantage of the chaos and quickly transitioned down the ice where Abby Newhook scored her first career goal to seal the win. In game two, Penn State once again dominated shots on goal (34-17), but it was BC that came away with the win. Natalie Heising put PSU up 1-0 four minutes into the first. Caroline Goffredo scored her first career goal to even the score midway through the frame. Hannah Bilka’s goal midway through the second would prove to be enough to give Boston College their second straight 2-1 win.

LIU at (10) Quinnipiac

Olivia Mobley had three goals and an assist to lead Quinnipiac in a 9-1 win on Friday. Lexie Adzija added two goals and an assist and Sadie Peart had a goal in two assists, as well. Carrigan Umpherville was LIU’s goal-scorer in the loss. On Saturday, Veronica Bac, Maya Labad, Peart and Mobley each found the back of the net to give the Bobcats a 4-0 win and weekend sweep. LIU goalie Tindra Holm made 43 saves in the loss.