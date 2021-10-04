Atlantic Hockey suspends Bentley’s Lombardozzi one game for head contact penalty against Northeastern

Atlantic Hockey announced Monday a one-game suspension for Bentley graduate defenseman Matt Lombardozzi, effective for the Falcons’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Lombardozzi’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for contact to the head, which occurred at the 8:25 mark of the third period in Bentley’s game of Saturday, Oct. 2 at Northeastern. Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Bentley’s next scheduled Division I game is Friday, Oct. 8 at home against Ohio State. Lombardozzi is eligible to return for the Falcons’ Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 home game against the Buckeyes.