This season, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Robert Morris head coach Derek Schooley while his program is on hiatus.

In this episode, we look at:

• The aftermath of the demise of collegehockeystats.net and how much it’s missed already;

• Then-No. 5 and new No. 1 Minnesota State’s sweep of defending national champion and preseason No. 1 UMass;

• No. 2 St. Cloud State’s sweep of St. Thomas in their D-I debut;

• The weekend split in the final season at Oceanside between Arizona State and visiting UMass-Lowell;

• An immensely talented Michigan power play unit;

• Huge crowds on opening weekend;

• And D-I teams playing exhibitions: Will this be permanent?

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.